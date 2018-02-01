Heads of electric supply companies removed over skyrocketing rockets

ISLAMABAD: The power division has removed from position heads of four electric supply companies of the country for not containing losses in their respective regions and subsequently causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.



Sources in the power division said the authorities concerned were mulling over sending the names of dismissed officials to the National Accountability Bureau.

According to a notification issued Thursday, the officials removed from positions include Lahore Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Wajid Kazmi, Peshawar Electric Supply Company CEO Shabbir Jillani, Sukkur Electric Power Company’s Abdul Latif Anjum and Quetta Electric Supply Company’s Rehmatullah Baloch.

The aforementioned officials have been removed from position for failing to contain and abetting power theft in their areas.

A few days back Pakistan Electric Power Company Managing Director Musaddiq Ahmed Khan informed the Public Accounts Committee that losses caused to 10 power supply companies of the country due power theft amounted to Rs213 billion.