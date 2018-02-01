Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Heads of electric supply companies removed over skyrocketing rockets

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The power division has removed from position heads of four electric supply companies of the country for not containing losses in their respective regions and subsequently causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Sources in the power division said the authorities concerned were mulling over sending the names of dismissed officials to the National Accountability Bureau.

According to a notification issued Thursday, the officials removed from positions include Lahore Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Wajid Kazmi, Peshawar Electric Supply Company CEO Shabbir Jillani, Sukkur Electric Power Company’s Abdul Latif Anjum and Quetta Electric Supply Company’s Rehmatullah Baloch.

The aforementioned officials have been removed from position for failing to contain and abetting power theft in their areas.

A few days back Pakistan Electric Power Company Managing Director Musaddiq Ahmed Khan informed the Public Accounts Committee that losses caused to 10 power supply companies of the country due power theft amounted to Rs213 billion. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran congratulates SC after Hashmi's disqualification

Imran congratulates SC after Hashmi's disqualification

Updated an hour ago
Pakistan praised for help in rescue of European mountaineer

Pakistan praised for help in rescue of European mountaineer

 Updated 3 hours ago
Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah's family denies settlement reports with Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah's family denies settlement reports with Rao Anwar

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Updated 6 hours ago
ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM