pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Teacher shoots dead student, injures four others in Jhal Magsi

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

NASEERABAD: A teacher accidentally shot dead a student and injured four others on Thursday at a school in Jhal Magsi.

According to the Levies sources, the teacher, Nadir Ali, was cleaning a pistol in the classroom of Government High School Kot Magsi when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Subsequently, grade one student Rashid Ali died on the spot, while three other students and a teacher were left injured.

The injured were shifted to Larkana for treatment, while Nadir managed to escape the site.

However, the deceased student’s family members shot dead the accused’s brother Muzaffar Ali.

