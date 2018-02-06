The teams are geared up, the fans are pumped, and the grounds are ready for PSL 3

The teams are geared up, the fans are pumped, and the grounds are ready to host the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from February 22.

As we wait for the action and buzz to get underway, here’s a look at top five things to look forward to in this PSL.

They are fiery, they are cool, and they are unstoppable: the big-hitting duo of Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum will be seen in action together in the upcoming PSL for the first time ever.

The Aussie-Kiwi opening pair, famous for their power hitting in the Big Bash League which earned them their nickname of ‘The Bash Brothers’, will be donning the neon green colours of Lahore Qalandars.

McCullum already made his heroic captainship skills known in the last edition of PSL, and this time it’s only going to be bigger and better with the two playing in the same side.



The history is simple: When Lynn bats, it rains sixes. When Lynn and McCullum bat together, it’s fireworks all around. Time to get ready for #Lynnsanity.

This PSL, fans have a whole new team to look forward to: Multan Sultans, led by none other than veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, with the ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram its director of operations.

Shoaib Malik will lead Multan Sultans in PSL 3

If that wasn’t enough already, the Sultans have snapped up star spinner Imran Tahir, who will be playing his first ever PSL.

The South African leggie is currently the number one ODI bowler in the latest ICC rankings, and the fifth ranked T20 bowler.

But even more fascinating is his running speed after he takes a wicket. Look no further than this analysis from ICC itself.

The 38-year-old has 217 wickets from 187 T20s with a best haul of 5 for 24 (as of January 31, 2018).

From a little-known English county cricketer, the Barbados-born Jofra Archer has become the latest buzzword in T20 circuit after his brilliant pace bowling in the BBL this year.

Deadly yorkers, mean bouncers, stunning catches, sensational run outs, and power batting.. you name it, Archer has done it. And he will do it again, this time for Quetta Gladiators.

After his BBL heroics went viral, the 22-year-old Sussex player has not only gotten famous, he’s also become a millionaire, with IPL team Rajasthan Royals splashing $1.125 million on him.

Ever since John Cena got cricket tips from Shane Watson in Sydney last year, the WWE superstar seems to have found a new love for the game.

And guess what, he will soon be seen in action for Peshawar Zalmi Foundation during the PSL!

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, broke the news on Twitter while replying to Cena’s post.

The best part? Cricket will come home, again! Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium will light up to host the last two playoffs of this PSL and the finale, respectively.



Cricket’s journey back to its homeland began with the finale of last year’s PSL, which was hosted by a roaring Lahore crowd. That memorable evening paved the way for Pakistan to host the Independence Cup and Sri Lanka for a T20 international later that year.

Excited fans show off their tickets for the PSL 2017 final in Lahore

And the homecoming will continue with the upcoming PSL, as the cricket-loving nation gets ready to welcome its heroes once again.