ECP de-notifies Nehal Hashmi from Senate

Friday Feb 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election of Pakistan on Friday de-notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader from the Upper House of the Parliament.

In a notification issued today, it read that: “in terms of Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the Election Commission of Pakistan herby issues Notification of disqualification of Nehal Hashmi as Senator with effect from 1.02.2018”.

The ECP announced that a by-election on his seat will be held before the scheduled general March 3 election.

The Supreme Court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified enemies.

The three-member bench of headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar announced the 2-1 decision on Thursday, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine.

The apex court also ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

Hashmi was taken into police custody from the premises of the Supreme Court and shifted to the Secretariat Police Station and later Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Hashmi on Friday was shifted to the hospital at Adiala Jail after complaining of chest pain.

