pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

MULTAN: Yet another person succumbed to influenza on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 45 from December 15, 2017 up till now.

The influenza patient was being treated at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital, where four new cases of the disease were reported earlier in the day during last 24 hours.

At least 10 patients were being treated for influenza at the hospital till this report was filed.

According to a spokesperson of the Multan health department, Dr Aza-ur-Rehman, at least 270 suspected patients have so far been reported for influenza. Out of the count, 134 were tested positive for the disease, he added.

Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with bacteria discharged by an infected person's cough and sneeze.

Expectant mother, older adults and children are susceptible to the disease.

H1N1 is a killer. Here is what you need to do

This year, to date, the virus has claimed over 38 lives in Punjab alone

The Punjab Health Department has set up isolation wards, Flu Filtration clinics and flu desks at tehsil headquarters, district headquarters and teaching hospitals across Punjab. Patients who complain of high fever and other flu-like symptoms are advised to visit the clinics within 48 hours to be tested. Vaccines for the influenza are being offered at the clinics.

For an at-home treatment, the health department advises patients to take Tamiflu, an anti-viral medicine, that has been made available at major pharmacies, free of cost.

While doctors recommend that an individual should get the following vaccine shots every year – Vaxigrip and Influvac in the months of September and October.

