Benedict Cumberbatch speaks out on environmental toll of industry

Photo: 'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch voices strong opinions about industry

Benedict Cumberbatch recently shared his two cents on Hollywood's unsustainable practices.

Recently speaking on the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, Benedict spoke candidly as he addressed the behind-the-scenes excess that often goes unnoticed by the public.

“It’s a grossly wasteful industry,” he said candidly, urging studios and productions to consider their carbon footprints more seriously.

“It just slowly, slowly, you have to meet people where they are on these issues in filmmaking,” he explained, referencing the need for gradual but steady change. “So let me think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing but also light and energy.”

“I try to push the green initiative, the green handshake into every agreement I can,” he shared, making it clear that this isn’t just talk — it’s action.

He went on to stat that some solutions are right in front of us.

“Whether it’s just a gentlemanly discussion about: ‘Can we not have any single-use plastic?’ Really, I think we’re beyond [that],” he said pointedly.

He concluded by declaring, “You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough, but we’re in the 21st century.”