Pakistan marks World Cancer Day

The World Cancer Day 2018 is being observed across the world including Pakistan today. Photo: Facebook/World Cancer Day

The World Cancer Day 2018 is being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Sunday).

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year all over the world to commemorate the global efforts taken to combat the disease. The day also provides an ideal opportunity to spread awareness regarding cancer.

Taking place under the tagline ‘We can. I can.’, World Cancer Day 2018 will explore how everyone – as a collective or as individuals – can do their part to reduce the global burden of cancer.



Just as cancer affects everyone in different ways, all people have the power to take various actions to reduce the impact that cancer has on individuals, families and communities.

148,000 cancer cases registered in Pakistan annually

Experts, during the 3rd Annual Surgical Meeting Surgical Oncology - Evidence and Practice at Aga Khan University, have revealed that Pakistan registers about 148,000 new cases of cancer annually.



Prof Dr Masood Umer observed that bringing together experts from around the world promotes the sharing of advances in the field of oncology and boost chances of detecting the disease in early stages and deliver more effective treatment for cancer patients across the country.

"Insights from molecular biology are helping oncologists select the most suitable course of cancer treatment and more accurately predict the response to targeted therapy," mentioned Dr ShahzadShamim, an associate professor at AKU's department of surgery.



Experts opined that technological advances in orthopaedic surgery meant that high-quality implants can be used to replace bones and joints damaged by the spread of cancer, thereby helping preserve essential body functions.

*with additional input from Geo Web Desk.