Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Taiwan: USGS

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 17 km (10 miles) north-northeast of Hua-lien, on Taiwan’s east coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 7.8 km, it said.

Independent service EMSC had earlier put the magnitude at 6.5.

Witnesses cited by EMSC have described long and powerful tremors that visibly shook their apartments.

There were no immediate reports of damage caused by the quake.











This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available.





