Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Taiwan: USGS

By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 17 km (10 miles) north-northeast of Hua-lien, on Taiwan’s east coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 7.8 km, it said.

Independent service EMSC had earlier put the magnitude at 6.5. 

Witnesses cited by EMSC have described long and powerful tremors that visibly shook their apartments. 

There were no immediate reports of damage caused by the quake.



This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available.


Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Maldives top court seeks to impeach president: attorney general

Maldives top court seeks to impeach president: attorney general

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ship with 22 Indian sailors on board missing off West Africa

Ship with 22 Indian sailors on board missing off West Africa

 Updated 5 hours ago
Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation'

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation'

 Updated 5 hours ago
N Korea earned $200 million from banned exports, sends arms to Syria, Myanmar: UN report

N Korea earned $200 million from banned exports, sends arms to Syria, Myanmar: UN report

 Updated 7 hours ago
Afghan president leaves open possibility of talks with some Taliban

Afghan president leaves open possibility of talks with some Taliban

 Updated 8 hours ago
German spy chief alleges North Korea uses Berlin embassy for procurement

German spy chief alleges North Korea uses Berlin embassy for procurement

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump says Republican memo vindicates him in Russia probe

Trump says Republican memo vindicates him in Russia probe

 Updated 10 hours ago
UK police probing Weinstein assault claims by nine women: media

UK police probing Weinstein assault claims by nine women: media

 Updated 10 hours ago
China accuses US of 'Cold War mentality' with new nuclear policy

China accuses US of 'Cold War mentality' with new nuclear policy

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM