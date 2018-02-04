Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 04 2018
REUTERS

Getting a dash of music Diplo-macy

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Diplo performs at his Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 3, 2018. REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: American DJ and record producer Diplo brought his Mad Decent Block Party to Pakistan’s capital over the weekend, headlining a roster of musicians including local Pakistani acts.

For two-time Grammy winner Diplo, playing Pakistan is a way to foster good relations with the country after an accusatory Jan. 1 tweet from US President Donald Trump.

“I think the best way we can do any kind of diplomacy with the Pakistani people is ... basically reaching out to the kids like we do at the concerts,” Diplo told TMZ last month after the Trump tweet, which soured US-Pakistani relations.

Chrome Sparks from New York performs at Diplo’s Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 3, 2018/ Reuters

He added that by having US acts connect with the large youth population - an estimated 60 percent of Pakistanis are under age 30 - “they can grow into being our allies”.

Diplo coming to Pakistan in 2018

Mad Decent Block Party will be held in Pakistan in February

More than 2,500 young people crowded into an outdoor venue in the capital, Islamabad, to a scaled down version of the event known for bringing together some of the hottest names in dance-hall, hip hop and electronic music.

Among the headliners were Diplo’s chart-topping side project Major Lazer Soundsystem, DJ Chrome Sparks and Pakistani duo SNKM, which has played the South by Southwest festival and toured with Diplo in the US.

DJ Khalifa of Lyari Underground, a Pakistani sap group, performs at a Diplo’s Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, February 3, 2018/ Reuters

“There’s a lot of bridges being built between here and the US” says SNKM’s Adil Omar, who also has a successful hip hop career and a new album and film “Transcendence” to be released this year.

