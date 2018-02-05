Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the 2014 protest sit-in against the government in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

A day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's rally in Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose party rules the province, hit back on Twitter against Nawaz's verbal assaults.

In a series of messages, the PTI chief said: "Yesterday Nawaz Sharif made clear his idea of democracy and of a PM heading a democratic govt was where the PM is above the law of the land after being elected. He can money launder, evade taxes, conceal assets, lie before parl - all corruption is permissable coz PM is elected!"

Moreover, Imran claimed that according to Nawaz's notion of democracy, "the elected PM can abuse all state institutions, storm SC [Supreme Court] with his party hoodlums, give judges briefcases full of money — with no questions asked and no law applied because an elected PM is above the law of the land!".

The PTI chairman also clarified the former premier's charges against the provincial government, saying that 350 micro hydel stations have been completed in KP.

Imran also boasted about the PTI government's 'Billion Tree Tsunami' campaign, saying the World Wildlife Fund audited the programme, the Bonn Challenge commended the KP government and International Union for Conservation of Nature acknowledged it's success. "Such ignorance on part of NS [Nawaz Sharif] is shameful!" he said on Twitter.

The Bonn Challenge is a global effort to bring 150 million hectares of the world's deforested and degraded land into restoration by 2020, and 350 million hectares by 2030.



On Sunday, Nawaz came guns blazing to Peshawar while addressing a rally at the city's nortern bypass area.

"Where is the naya [new] Pakistan? Can you see it anywhere?" he said, jibing at the PTI slogan.

"Imran Khan is headed out, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) will solve all the issues of KP's citizens," he said further.



Without naming Imran, he said the man lies 'day and night' yet he has become 'sadiq [truthful] and ameen [honest].'



Nawaz also questioned the development and administration of the province in his address. "What did you do Imran Khan? Did you end load-shedding? What did you do for the people of KP?"

"KP does not even have a forensic laboratory or else cases like Asma's would not have been dealt the way they were," he said, referring to a recent rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Mardan.

Maryam Nawaz addressing the Peshawar rally on Feb 4. Photo: Geo News

Earlier, in her first address at a rally in Peshawar, Nawaz's daughter and heir apparent Maryam Nawaz had asked where the 'change' is, referring to the party's slogan.

"Nawaz will roar in the elections," she said and asked the participants of the rally to promise that they will take 'revenge' for the violation of their vote by voting for PML-N in the general election.