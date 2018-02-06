Nawaz to chair party meeting at Chaudhry Muneer's residence shortly

Nawaz also held a meeting today with PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N at the house of Chaudhry Muneer today.

Sources said senior party members will partake in the meeting and discuss the upcoming Senate elections, the party’s public mobilisation campaign and future strategy.



Earlier, Nawaz held a meeting with his ally Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai at Punjab House. Sources said the two leaders discussed the ongoing political situation and Senate elections.

The PML-N chief also met party workers and lawyers at Punjab House after he arrived back from the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him.

Nawaz, talking to the party workers and lawyers, said the people’s court has rejected his disqualification by the Supreme Court.

The former premier said time will prove that a vindictive campaign was carried out against him, adding that these proceedings are not against him but the country’s progress.

At that meeting at Punjab House, Nawaz's daughter Maryam, political aide Senator Asif Kirmani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa party leader Amir Muqam were present.

Muneer is the father-in-law of Maryam's daughter and resides in Sector F-6 of Islamabad.