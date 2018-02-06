Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
AFP

Body of ´hero' Russian pilot killed in Syria brought home

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

MOSCOW: The body of a Russian pilot killed in fighting with terrorists in Syria has been brought back to his home country, the defence ministry in Moscow said Tuesday.

"In cooperation with Turkish colleagues, Russian military intelligence brought back to Russia the body of an attack pilot, Major Roman Filipov, who died as a hero on February 3," the defence ministry said.

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said that the Hero of Russia award, the country's top honour, had been posthumously bestowed upon Filipov for his "heroism, courage and bravery".

Filipov will be laid to rest on Thursday with military honours in line with his family's wishes in the city of Voronezh, some 500 kilometres south of Moscow, the defence ministry said.

After Filipov's warplane was shot down over Syria's Idlib province on Saturday he parachuted to the ground and was killed in a clash with terrorists as they tried to take him hostage.

Moscow said its Su-25 warplane had been shot down by a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

Armed with an automatic pistol, the badly wounded pilot opened fire on the terrorists closing in on him and then blew himself up with a hand grenade to avoid capture.

Before taking his own life he shouted "This is for our guys!", according to video footage released by terrorists and broadcast by national television in Russia.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a powerful terrorist-dominated alliance, said the Russian warplane had been shot down in retaliation for a ferocious bombing campaign by Russian warplanes over Idlib.

Moscow says Filipov's plane was shot down during a mission to monitor a ceasefire in the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone set up by Russia, Turkey and Iran to reduce violence in the war-torn country.

Russia's defence ministry also said it had asked Turkey for help in receiving the wreckage of the Su-25 warplane.

Russian experts want to identify the origin of the anti-aircraft missile system used to shoot down the plane.

President Vladimir Putin announced on a visit to Syria in December that the task of Russian forces in Syria had been largely completed.

More than 40 Russian servicemen have reportedly been killed in Syria since Moscow's intervention in the conflict on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in 2015.

Advertisement

More From World:

Pakistan's counter-terrorism specialists visit SCO grouping in Delhi

Pakistan's counter-terrorism specialists visit SCO grouping in Delhi

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan, China sign cultural agreement to raise people-to-people contact

Pakistan, China sign cultural agreement to raise people-to-people contact

 Updated 2 hours ago
US defends controversial new nuclear policy at UN

US defends controversial new nuclear policy at UN

 Updated 2 hours ago
UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

 Updated 5 hours ago
China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Updated 9 hours ago
Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 10 hours ago
US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM