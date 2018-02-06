Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
Web Desk

Zayn Malik records his first Bollywood song

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

Former One Direction vocalist Zayn Malik records his first song for a Bollywood movie

British-American heartthrob Zayn Malik has recorded his first song for a Bollywood movie, he told an Indian fashion magazine.

“It’s one of the first songs I’ve sung in full Hindi, so it’s going to be cool to see what the response to that is,” he told the magazine.

Fans should brace themselves for some more Urdu songs in his new album as the former One Direction vocalist said he is experimenting with “a lot of Urdu”.

“There’s definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds. There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have worked with AR Rahman on one song," he said.

The singer also shared details about his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, saying he had imagined the actor to be arrogant.

"I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him,” he said.

