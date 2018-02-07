Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
APP
,
Web Desk

Ahsan Iqbal, Aizaz Chaudhry meet US Senator Graham

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 12, 2017; US Senator Lindsey Graham in Cairo, Egypt, April 3, 2016; and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 19, 2016. Photo: Reuters 
 

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has started to become a focus of global investment, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal told US Senator Lindsey Graham in a meeting at the Capitol Hill Tuesday night.

Iqbal was accompanied by the country's Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry. Graham is a member of various US Senate committees, including appropriation, armed services, judiciary, and budget.

The two leaders talked mutual bilateral relations and the regional security situation. Iqbal briefed Graham on the war against terrorism as well as the National Action Plan (NAP).

A better law and order situation has helped bump up the investments in and to Pakistan, Iqbal stressed, adding that the country is slowly becoming a major source of foreign capital.

Further, the minister emphasised to Graham that Pakistan hopes to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan.

Joint efforts need to defeat terrorism

On the other hand, Iqbal, while addressing a seminar on international geopolitical threats in Washington, said the entire world needs to make joint efforts to defeat the menace of terrorism.

"It is the responsibility of the US and European states to back Pakistan in its efforts for peace."

The minister said all other options — other than the one based on cooperation — lead to chaos. Terrorist groups have evolved into international networks and security threats are no longer regional, he added.

Iqbal noted that Pakistan lost 60,000 lives in the fight against terrorism, besides financial losses worth Rs 120 billion.

Iqbal urges world for concerted efforts against terrorism

All other options, other than the one based on cooperation, lead to chaos, the minister says at a seminar in Washington

"Pakistani forces conducted four million search raids, over 2.1 million combing operations, and over 16,000 intelligence-based operations across the country," Iqbal elaborated.

Pakistan broke the backbone of terrorism over the last four years, he said, adding that the success against militants was achieved through coordination among all institutions and forces.

The minister observed that the United States could only succeed through a policy based on unity and cooperation, while tension in relations between the two nations would benefit terrorists.

Four-country trip

Iqbal flew out Sunday from Islamabad for a visit to the US, Mexico, the UK and Norway. He would hold meetings with the leaders of these countries on various issues of mutual importance, according to a press release from the ministry.

Iqbal will apprise them about Pakistan’s efforts and achievements in the war against terror.

