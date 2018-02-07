Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
AFP

'Fake' doctor accused of infecting 46 Indians with HIV

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

An Indian nurse carries out a test for HIV/AIDS/AFP file photo

NEW DELHI: India is investigating claims an unlicensed doctor infected at least 46 people with HIV by re-using syringes, the latest case to expose the paucity of healthcare in the country of 1.25 billion.

Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a criminal case against Rajendra Yadav, who provided cheap door-to-door medical services to poor villagers in the northern state.

India has only limited public healthcare services and that, combined with a lack of regulation, has allowed unlicensed doctors to thrive, particularly in rural areas.

The latest case was exposed when government medical screenings uncovered a high concentration of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

"All these 46 cases are from specific localities within our district," Unnao´s chief medical officer S.P. Choudhary told AFP.

"This is when we decided to dig deeper. Some of the infected blamed the quack and his use of a single syringe."

But Choudhary said Yadav, who is still on the run, was unlikely to be the sole factor in the high number of cases.

"We don´t think that the quack doctor alone could be a factor for these numbers," he told AFP.

"The area has a high migrant trucker population, and the prevalence of unprotected sex could be the likely reason."

India has 2.1 million people infected with HIV, according to the United Nations, although the rate of infection is falling.

It has an estimated 840,000 doctors -- one for every 1,674 people -- far fewer than the one per 1,000 people recommended by the World Health Organization.

Last week the government announced a national healthcare scheme for half a billion people, but did not give details of how much it would cost or how it would be funded.

India spends a little over one percent of GDP on public healthcare -- one of the lowest proportions in the world -- a sum the government is aiming to increase to 2.5 percent by 2025.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology successfully performs region’s first MitraClip procedure

Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology successfully performs region’s first MitraClip procedure

Updated an hour ago
UK experts urge smokers to switch to e-cigs for big health gains

UK experts urge smokers to switch to e-cigs for big health gains

 Updated yesterday
Dental care in early dementia might prevent problems later

Dental care in early dementia might prevent problems later

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan marks World Cancer Day

Pakistan marks World Cancer Day

 Updated 3 days ago
Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

 Updated 4 days ago
US teen who stabbed classmate to please fictional character handed 40 years in mental hospital

US teen who stabbed classmate to please fictional character handed 40 years in mental hospital

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
H1N1 is a killer. Here is what you need to do

H1N1 is a killer. Here is what you need to do

 Updated 4 days ago
Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

 Updated 4 days ago
Scientists are testing a 'vaccine' that makes tumours vanish

Scientists are testing a 'vaccine' that makes tumours vanish

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM