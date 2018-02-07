Intezar's father alleges evidence destroyed in case

KARACHI: The father of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed, who was allegedly killed by the police in Karachi last month, alleged on Wednesday that evidence of his son's murder has been destroyed.



Addressing a press conference, the father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said his son was murdered on January 13 and the case was handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on his request.

He recalled that a joint investigation team (JIT) was also made, but it was suspended.

Ishtiaq lamented that a new JIT has not been formed, despite an assurance by the Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights.

He named a girl, Mahrukh, who he claimed was friends with his son and both were schoolmates.

He alleged further that Mahrukh's father had called him from the United States and threatened him saying that 'his brother serves on a key post in Karachi'.

Ishtiaq said that he had sent Intezar to Malaysia out of fear.

"I have come to know that Mahrukh is the niece of former SSP ACLC Muqaddas Haider," he said, adding that authorities should probe into Mahrukh's relation with Haider.

The father of the deceased teenager also appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the army chief for justice.

He warned that if he is not served justice then he will go on a hunger strike, along with his family, outside the press club from Friday.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News later, Ishtiaq said that Bilal and Daniyal, the ACLC personnel who opened fire on his son's car, were also "personal guards and PSOs (personal staff officers) of Muqaddas Haider."

"So it adds to suspicions," he added.

"I am not sure," Intezar's father said when asked if he was sure that the girl he is naming is the niece of the suspended police officer.

"It is the job of the authorities to obtain her FRC (Family Registration Certificate) and investigate whether this is true or not.

Intezar Ahmed was killed on January 13 under mysterious circumstances when officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi's Defence locality.

"I have only expressed my suspicions upon receiving information, and again the fact that the murderers are his [Muqaddas Haider] personal guards and PSOs, who were not on duty, nor they had any link, and my son's car was stationary and surrounded [by the personnel]," he said.

"There was no reason to shoot at. This means they fired purposely, which is murder and it does have a motive."

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of Intizar's murder first surfaced on January 28 — two weeks after police allegedly shot him dead in Karachi.

It showed the 19-year-old's car being intercepted by another one from the front, while a third vehicle and a motorcycle also arrive at the scene, stopping to the left of his car.

Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance to the right side of Intezar's car.

Shortly after the 19-year-old's vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage revealed. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar's vehicle.

Video also showed that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.

Hearing adjourned till Feb 10

Earlier on Saturday, the investigation officer in the Intizar murder case requested more time for proceedings from the district and sessions court South on Saturday, reasoning that he could not provide the police file, and hence, an argument in the case could not be established.

The officer further informed the court that a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was constituted, following which, the court ordered the file be presented accordingly and adjourned the hearing until February 10.

The court also extended the interim bail of Tariq Raheem — one of the suspects — till the next hearing.

In the case, eight suspects are under arrest, including Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal, and Shahid.