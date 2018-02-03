Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

KARACHI: The investigation officer in the Intezar murder case requested more time for proceedings from the district and sessions court South on Saturday.

The district court was hearing the murder case of slain youth in Karachi, Intezar Ahmad. He was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.

In the hearing, the investigation officer could not provide the police file, hence, argument in the case could not be established.

The officer informed the court that a new Joint Investigation Team has been constituted and requested for more time.

Following which the court ordered the officer to present the file and adjourned the hearing until February 10.

The court also extended the interim bail of one of the suspects Tariq Raheem till the next hearing.

In the case eight suspects are under arrest, including SHO Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal and Shahid.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, father of slain youth Intezar said on Saturday that he did not know about the formation of a new Joint Investigation Team.

The father talked to Geo News, saying that he appeared before the Senate’s standing committee today.

He lamented that the committee also did not completely hear his stance. Intezar’s father further said that his lawyer and him did not know about the formation of a new JIT.

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted first and shot at from the back after it is signalled to go

The CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed's murder surfaced on Jan 28, two weeks after the alleged police killing of 19-year-old teenager in Karachi's Defence.

The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of Intezar's vehicle.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Libya boat incident: Bodies of 12 Pakistanis recovered, says FO

Libya boat incident: Bodies of 12 Pakistanis recovered, says FO

 Updated an hour ago
At least three security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

At least three security personnel martyred in Swat suicide attack: ISPR

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

 Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

Updated 2 hours ago
Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

Updated 4 hours ago
AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

 Updated an hour ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM