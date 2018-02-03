Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

KARACHI: The investigation officer in the Intezar murder case requested more time for proceedings from the district and sessions court South on Saturday.



The district court was hearing the murder case of slain youth in Karachi, Intezar Ahmad. He was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.

In the hearing, the investigation officer could not provide the police file, hence, argument in the case could not be established.

The officer informed the court that a new Joint Investigation Team has been constituted and requested for more time.

Following which the court ordered the officer to present the file and adjourned the hearing until February 10.

The court also extended the interim bail of one of the suspects Tariq Raheem till the next hearing.

In the case eight suspects are under arrest, including SHO Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal and Shahid.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, father of slain youth Intezar said on Saturday that he did not know about the formation of a new Joint Investigation Team.

The father talked to Geo News, saying that he appeared before the Senate’s standing committee today.

He lamented that the committee also did not completely hear his stance. Intezar’s father further said that his lawyer and him did not know about the formation of a new JIT.

The CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed's murder surfaced on Jan 28, two weeks after the alleged police killing of 19-year-old teenager in Karachi's Defence.

The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of Intezar's vehicle.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder.