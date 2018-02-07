US announces arrests in $530 million cyber identity fraud scheme

Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan speaks at the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The US Justice Department on Wednesday announced indictments of 36 people in a global internet identity theft scheme that caused more than $530 million in losses to consumers, businesses and financial institutions.

International law enforcement authorities arrested 13 defendants from the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia.

“Today’s indictment and arrests mark one of the largest cyber fraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken by the Department of Justice,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan.