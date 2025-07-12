WhatsApp rolls out new feature showing how many are typing in group chats

This representational image shows the WhatsApp icon displayed on a phone screen. — Unsplash

WhatsApp is rolling out a new version of the typing indicator that shows how many people are typing a message in a group chat, giving users a better sense of real-time group activity.

The new feature is currently available to some beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.20.17 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, WABetaInfo reported.

Previously, when multiple people were typing in a group chat at the same time, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging app only displayed the name of one participant in the chat list. This meant users couldn't understand if others were also active in the conversation unless they opened the group chat.

However, WhatsApp has now replaced the single name with the new version of the typing indicator that appears in the chat list.

This screenshot shows the new WhatsApp update. — WABetaInfo

This small change introduces a dynamic string that indicates the number of participants currently typing, such as "2 people typing".

The new feature adds transparency to what's happening in the group without requiring them to enter the chat. This updated indicator is especially useful in busy groups, where several people might be composing replies at once.

However, it's important to note that this enhanced feedback applies only to typing activity. If multiple users are recording voice messages at the same time, WhatsApp will still display only one participant's name in the chat list, just like before.

If multiple participants are typing at once, it suggests that several messages are about to be sent. This context can help users decide whether to open the chat immediately or check back later.

This visibility can also help users understand when a group is especially active, potentially in response to something important. For those who are busy, it can be a clear sign to wait before opening the chat, knowing that the conversation is still unfolding.

The new feature will be rolled out to even more people over the coming weeks.