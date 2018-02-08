Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Trump's tweet ‘deeply hurtful to the people of Pakistan’, says Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari/File photo

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has criticised a tweet sent out by US President Donald Trump was ‘deeply hurtful to the people of Pakistan.’

Trump, in January, had criticized the US for providing $33 billion in aid to Pakistan over the course of the past 15 years.

“They have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote in the tweet. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

“President Trump’s tweet, while I understand it reflects some of the emotions of the American people, it was deeply hurtful to the people of Pakistan, particularly those like myself who have lost loved ones in this fight against extremism,” Bilawal told FOX News.

“I feel, unfortunately, I don’t think the president intended to do so, but this tweet sends the wrong message.”

Relations between Pakistan and the US had strained after the former alleged that Pakistan had been supporting the Haqqani militant network, an Afghan insurgent group.

Bilawal also criticised the US for its past alleged support of the Taliban during the war between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan in the 1980s.

“The US government supported the Taliban and the Mujahideen in the Iran war,” Bilawal said. “They forced the Pakistani state and the government to support these forces. My mother warned the American president, George H. W. Bush, but I don’t want to fight about the past. I want to look forward.”

Bilawal proposes mechanism to resolve Pak-Afghan issues

Bilawal proposed a mutually acceptable verification mechanism to end the blame game between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the party.

Addressing scholars and researchers at the Woodrow Wilson think tank in Washington, Bilawal had said such a “credible” and “doable” mechanism was a way forward to address concerns about militants crossing borders with impunity that has disrupted peace in the region and tensed relations between the two neighbours.

“Extremists and militants of any persuasion who seek to advance their security and foreign policy agendas are a threat to peace and security and must not be allowed a foothold anywhere,” he had said.

The PPP chief had stressed that the Haqqani network must be dismantled and disarmed, but this could only be done by concerted and coordinated action by both Pakistan and Afghanistan based on a credible and verifiable mechanism, and not by resorting to blame game.

Among a number of topics, Bilawal spoke about the state democracy and human rights, mysterious disappearances, forthcoming general elections in the country, reforms in tribal areas, need for economic revival, and fighting militancy in a holistic manner.

The use of religion as a weapon of war in Afghanistan and turning a blind eye to the emergence of non-state actors in the name of religion was a grave strategic mistake, he had said.

Containing the consequences of disastrous policies of the past called for political will and sincerity of purpose which can come only by making a clean admission of the blunders made, Bilawal had said.

About US President Donald Trump’s tweets, he said these generated heat instead of throwing light on serious foreign policy issues. Important foreign policy issues could not be addressed through tweets, he had remarked.

The interactive session at the Woodrow Wilson institute was attended by former ambassadors, ex-State Department officers, researchers and scholars of peace and security issues in the South Asian region.

Party spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar and former senator Akbar Khwaja were also present. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Farooq murder: Pakistan court summons MQM founder through Guardian notice

Imran Farooq murder: Pakistan court summons MQM founder through Guardian notice

 Updated 2 hours ago
‘No Bahadurabad, PIB group’: Haider Abbas Rizvi denies factionalism in MQM-P

‘No Bahadurabad, PIB group’: Haider Abbas Rizvi denies factionalism in MQM-P

 Updated 2 hours ago
MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

 Updated 5 hours ago
PBA, APNS welcome suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

PBA, APNS welcome suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

 Updated 6 hours ago
JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

 Updated 8 hours ago
Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM