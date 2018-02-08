Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

President Mamnoon Hussain receives Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday. -Courtesy FO Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Pakistan on Thursday afternoon on an official two-day visit.

The Jordanian monarch was received at Nur Khan Airbase by President Mamnoon Hussain and a 21-gun salute was presented in honour of the guest.

The king was also given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistani armed forces.

Abdullah is accompanied by Jordan's foreign minister and other civil and military officials. The visiting monarch is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the president.

Matters expected to be discussed include bilateral, regional and international issues and other matters pertaining to mutual interest.

The visit will also provide Pakistan and Jordan with an opportunity to explore ways to expand bilateral trade.







