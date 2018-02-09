Sindh govt transfers chief prosecutor in Intezar murder case

Late Intezar Ahmed. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh government changed on Friday the chief prosecutor in the Intezar Ahmed murder case.



Intezar was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on January 13.

In its report, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), which is conducting an inquiry into the incident, has stated that Intezar was murdered intentionally and ACLC personnel Daniyal and Bilal were directly involved in the killing. However, the CTD gave a clean chit to Muqaddas Haider, who was serving as the ACLC SSP when the incident occurred.

In a notification issued today, it was stated that state counsel Abdul Razzaq Gujjar has been transferred from court number 6 to court number 9.

Separately, the victim's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, alleged that evidence of his son's murder has been destroyed.

Addressing a press conference recently, Ishtiaq said his son was murdered on the night of January 13 and the case was handed over to the CTD on his request. He recalled that a joint investigation team (JIT) was also made, but it was suspended.

Ishtiaq lamented that a new JIT has not been formed, despite an assurance by the Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights. He named a girl, Mahrukh, who he claimed was friends with his son and both were schoolmates.

He alleged further that Mahrukh's father had called him from the United States and threatened him saying that 'his brother serves on a key post in Karachi'.