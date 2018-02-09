Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Libya tragedy: FO plans to bring back bodies of drowned Pakistanis in next three days

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

FO Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday that it plans to bring back in the next three days bodies of 12 Pakistanis who drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Zuwara, Libya on February 2.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that an emergency cell has been constituted in Libya for assistance in this regard, and the required funds have also been dispatched to the Pakistani embassy there.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  disclosed that as many as 28 Pakistani nationals were confined after the incident.

Boat tragedy: FIA confirms 28 Pakistanis confined in Libya

Some of the Pakistani nationals are in contact with their families, says agency

"It has been learnt that 28 more Pakistanis are confined in Libya in a safe house in Zawiya district," said the FIA report. The agency further stated that some of the Pakistani nationals are in contact with their families. The report by FIA also requests the concerned quarters to rescue the Pakistanis and save them from further unfortunate events.

An embassy official earlier said victims are mostly from Gujrat in northern Pakistan.

Libya is the main gateway for migrants trying to cross to Europe by sea, though numbers have dropped sharply since July as Libyan factions and authorities - under pressure from Italy and the European Union - have begun to block departures.

Zuwara was a top departure point until a local backlash against smuggling in 2015.

So far this year, just over 3,500 migrants are recorded to have crossed from Libya to Italy, about 60 percent fewer than during the same period last year, according to the Italian Interior Ministry.

Pakistanis are the third largest national group, after Eritreans and Tunisians.

Pakistanis resident in Libya for decades, many working in the gold business, have tried to leave because of the collapse in the value of the Libyan dinar and a severe liquidity crisis. Others have found their way to Libya through smuggling networks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 4 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM