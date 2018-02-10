Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Russian offering info on Trump bilked US spies out of money: NYT

By
REUTERS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion in the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 6, 2018. AFP/Mandel Ngan/Files

WASHINGTON: A Russian who offered stolen National Security Agency cyberweapons and compromising information on President Donald Trump bilked US spies out of $100,000 last year, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing US and European security officials.

The money was delivered to a Berlin hotel room in September and was intended as the first instalment of a $1-million reward, according to US officials, the Russian and communications reviewed by the Times, the newspaper reported.

The theft of the secret hacking tools was very damaging to the NSA, which was trying to determine exactly what was missing, the Times said.

Several US intelligence officials told the paper they said they did not want the Trump information from the Russian, who was suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence and Eastern European cybercriminals.

He claimed it would link the president and his associates to Russia, the Times said, citing the officials.

But instead of providing the hacking tools, the Russian produced unverified and possibly fabricated material involving Trump and others, including bank records, emails, and purported Russian intelligence data, the paper cited the officials as saying.

The US intelligence officials halted the deal out of concern it could entangle them in a Russian operation to create discord inside the US government, and potential fallout in Washington from the perception that they were trying to buy compromising material on Trump, the Times reported.

The Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment on the negotiations with the Russian seller, the Times said.

The NSA, which produced the bulk of the hacking tools that the Americans sought to recover, said only that “all N.S.A. employees have a lifetime obligation to protect classified information,” the Times reported.

The CIA did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment, while NSA officials were not available out of regular business hours for comment.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 57 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM