Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
AFP

Scores of flights cancelled as storm pummels US Midwest

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

CHICAGO: A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to parts of the US Midwest on Friday, causing 1,500 flight cancellations, snarling roads and closing schools.

"Snow will make weather headlines from the greater Chicago metro area to Detroit on Friday, with winter storm warnings in effect," the National Weather Service said.

Schools were closed in both cities and multiple car crashes were reported on icy roads. Flight cancelations built up quickly -- especially at Chicago´s O´Hare, one of the nation´s busiest airports.

The Detroit and Chicago metropolitan areas were forecast to receive as much as nine inches (23 centimeters) of snow, with more than one inch per hour falling in Detroit on Friday morning.

Nearly 1,000 flights were delayed and another 1,500 canceled at Detroit and Chicago airports. More than half of the cancellations were at O´Hare, where seven inches (18 cm) of snow had accumulated by noon.

Airlines warned of more cancellations to come at neighboring airports, and allowed passengers to change flight reservations without fees.

"We are getting more snow today, tomorrow and Sunday than we have normally gotten in the last few winters at any one period of time," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, encouraging residents to stay indoors.

Some outer suburbs of the Chicago metropolitan area had already reached or were near nine inches of snow Friday afternoon.

The Windy City has not seen this much snow at one time since 2011, when a storm dumped about 20 inches of snow so quickly that drivers had to abandon their cars along a major road.

Officials insisted they were prepared this time, with approximately 300 snowplows to prevent a recurrence. Still, the city experienced dozens of car crashes Thursday evening and early Friday.

Forecasters expected the first round of snowfall to gum up evening commutes, especially in Detroit, but then taper off during the night.

The Great Lakes region was expected to see additional snowfall over the weekend, while the current storm was forecast to move eastward to upstate New York and New England regions by Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 56 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM