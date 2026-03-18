USCIRF vice chair faces online backlash for recommendations on rights violations in India

Pakistani American Dr Asif Mahmood attending a campaign rally during his bid for US Congress. — Dr Asif Mahmood’s Facebook page/File

Vice Chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Dr Asif Mahmood is being viciously trolled by the Indian lobby for exposing grave human rights violations by the so-called largest democracy of the world.

Dr Mahmood, a Pakistani American doctor who is the first Muslim and Asian serving at the prestigious USCIRF, along with other members, had recently submitted strong recommendations against India.

Since then, relentless character assassination attempts have been made against the only Pakistani American serving at the USCIRF. It’s basically a commission that serves as the eyes and ears of the White House, State Department and Congress.

On X, Manish Dixit levelled unfounded allegations against Dr Mahmood.

“So, when @USCIRF paints India bad as country of particular concern, it’s you, working as Pakistani handler who wage a narrative war against India. Since, they don’t dare to engage directly,” wrote Dixit without knowing anything about the character and stature of Dr Mahmood.

Another troll by “A Hindu”, tagged Dr Mahmood and called him, “This Pakistani m……….r.”

Ram went to another extreme by calling ‘’Mahmood was P..o.

In the annual report for the year 2026, the USCIRF had urged the Trump administration to designate India as a “country of particular concern”, or CPC, for engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).

It had equally urged the US government to press India “to allow US government entities such as the USCIRF and the US Department of State to conduct in-country assessments of religious freedom conditions and impose targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, such as India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for their responsibility and tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals’ or entities’ assets and/or barring their entry into the United States”.

The USCIRF had also stressed to “link future US security assistance and bilateral trade policies with India to improvements in religious freedom; and enforce Section 6 of the Arms Export Control Act to halt arms sales to India based on continued acts of intimidation and harassment against US citizens and religious minorities”.

The commission had equally urged the US Congress to “reintroduce and pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 to require the annual reporting of acts of transnational repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities in the United States”.

The USCIRF had cited evidence that throughout 2025, Hindu extremists had instigated violence against Muslims and Christians with impunity. It had also mentioned how religious minorities were being attacked for refusing to convert to Hinduism.

Failed to defend India, a social media user “Water” opted for Islamophobia by alleging that, “Oh Blind USCIRF can’t see if Muslims are in the majority in a single area, they demolish other religion places”.

For those who spit venom against the Muslims, Dr Aisf has the following message.

“Misinformation is a weapon — and Muslims are its target. Islamophobia isn’t accidental. It is fuelled by deliberate disinformation designed to divide Shia and Sunni, isolate communities, and justify discrimination.… Muslims worldwide share one Prophet’s (PBUH) message — peace, not violence. Unity, not sectarianism. On #IslamophobiaDay in #Ramadan-reject the narrative.

Dr Mahmood hails from Kharian, Punjab, and also serves as a top pulmonologist in California. He is the only Pakistani American who contested for Congress in 2022 and secured the most votes for any Muslim American elected to Congress. Yet, failed to secure a seat.

The influential Democrat is a close confidante of former vice president Kamala Harris and rubs shoulders with the Clintons.

Since the United States and Israel have attacked Iran, Dr Mahmood is on a mission to reassure Muslim communities that their voices are heard and security is ensured.