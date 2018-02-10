Pakistan Zindabad slogan shouted in occupied Kashmir assembly

SRINAGAR: Pakistan Zindabad slogans were chanted in Indian-occupied Kashmir Assembly Saturday in response to anti-Pakistan slogans by lawmakers from Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to reports, National Conference MLA Muhammad Akbar Lone said he was a Muslim and his sentiments were hurt when BJP lawmakers chanted slogans against Pakistan.

“I couldn't control my emotions and raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans,” Lone added while speaking to the media.

The house had earlier been adjourned after the speaker made controversial remarks over Rohingyas, alleging that their presence led to an attack on an Indian army camp in Kashmir.

An apology over these remarks was sought by members of the opposition parties.