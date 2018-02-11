Trump laments ‘shattered’ lives after aides resign

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at a hotel in Washington, DC, US, February 8, 2018. AFP/Mandel Ngan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday lives were being "shattered" by allegations that may be false after two of his White House quit over domestic abuse issues.



Trump’s White House has been heavily criticized for its clumsy handling of the allegations, which comes amid a continuing national debate over sexual misconduct and how it should be dealt with.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," Trump tweeted.

"Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

The remark by the president — himself the object of numerous harassment claims — came after White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned on Friday, even while denying his wife’s claims of abuse.

And it came after staff secretary Rob Porter on Wednesday stepped down after abuse allegations from two former wives became public.

Trump not only accepted Porter’s claim of innocence but later praised him for doing "a very good job" in the White House, and offered his wishes for "a wonderful career" ahead.

The president has stood by others — including Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate — when they faced allegations of abuse or harassment.

Trump has vociferously denied charges from at least 19 women that he is guilty of sexual harassment or abuse.

Sexual misconduct claims have hit a growing list of influential men in politics, the media, the entertainment industry and other sectors since the scandal over Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein erupted in October.