Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah assured to remove all the barricades pointed out by the Supreme Court today.

Addressing the media outside the court's Lahore Registry after the chief justice ordered the removal of barricades, Sanaullah said the government will complete the task before the deadline. 

He explained that a suicide bombing attempt was averted due to the barriers outside Shehbaz’s Model Town office. 

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the authorities to remove barricades outside Nawaz's Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz's Model Town residence and office, Governor House, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the residence and seminary — Jamia Al Qadsia — of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, residence of late Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station, passport office and other sites.

The court also ordered the home department to assure the court that the barricades will be removed by midnight tonight

Talking to the media, Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects the courts and any perception to the contrary is wrong. 

When asked to respond to the chief justice's comment today that Shehbaz should be made the prime minister, Sanaullah said if the PML-N wins the next general elections, the next premier will be made on the wishes of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, not the chief justice.

However, later, the Supreme Court spokesperson denied that the chief justice had expressed his desire for Shehbaz to be the next prime minister. 

'Provision of justice also important' 

Talking to the media outside the court before the hearing commenced, Sanaullah said the provision of justice is as important as provision of clean water, adding that the government will make sure to follow the apex court’s directions on this issue.

"It is most important for people to have access to basic justice in my opinion," he added.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said "there are some elements misusing the court's remarks for their own cause," adding that remarks which can be used by someone’s opponent for their own benefit should not be made in court proceedings. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated an hour ago
Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar slams 'conspiracy to seize control' of MQM-Pakistan

Sattar slams 'conspiracy to seize control' of MQM-Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

Updated 3 hours ago
Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

 Updated 11 hours ago
Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM