Money laundering case: FIA summons 10 MQM members associated with KKF

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned ten leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) associated with the party's charity organisation Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) on February 15.



The agency suspects that these members had been collecting funds through extortion and 'China cutting', and sending them to UK through KKF accounts.

Sources said that these MQM members would be questioned about their sources and ways to collect money. They would also be inquired about the ones who facilitated them in sending funds, sources said, and most importantly, how was this money spent.

The FIA has written letters to these members for appearing before the agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Islamabad, at 11am on February 15.

Sources informed Geo News that these members include Sagheer Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Tahir, Manzoor Ahmed, Kafeel Wara, Rauf Mughal, Kamal Siddiqui, Rafiq Rajput and Mohammad Imran.

A money laundering case was lodged against the MQM supremo and KKF in Karachi in 2017. However, it was later transferred to the FIA's Counter-Terrorism Wing, Islamabad.

It is also pertinent to note here that the MQM, following an inflammatory speech by the party founder in August 2016, divided into two factions, with Pakistan-based members distancing themselves from their London-based leadership.

Later, some members defected to other political parties as well, including Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Last week, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad published an advertisement in The Guardian declaring as proclaimed offender the London-based founder of the MQM in the murder case of Dr Imran Farooq, former senior leader of the party, who was assassinated in London in September 2010.

Farooq, 50, was on his way home from work when he was attacked in Green Lanes, London, on September 16, 2010, outside his London home with knives and bricks. He died on the spot, leaving behind a widow and two young sons.

The legal notice asked the MQM supremo to appear in the court, ATC No. 1, Islamabad, within 30 days of the publication of the notice. The self-exiled leader faces hundreds of cases in Pakistan, but it was for the first time that Pakistani authorities have made such an effort, using an esteemed English daily.

The same court had earlier issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the MQM founder during a hearing of Imran Farooq murder case in Adiala Jail.