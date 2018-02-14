Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
GEO NEWS

All sections of society need to respect the vote: Nawaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that there is a dire need to restore and establish the sanctity of vote in the country.

Speaking to the press after expressing his condolences to Mufti Raghib Naeemi on the demise of his grandmother, Nawaz said that he will take the issue of respect of the vote to every corner of the country, adding that the country can only progress if it starts respecting the mandate of people.

“The mandate of people of Pakistan must not be insulted,” he said, adding that, “Our narrative has made a place in the hearts of people of Pakistan”. 

Major upset in Lodhran as PML-N wins NA-154 by-election: unofficial results

PML-N won by a margin of 27,609 votes according to provisional results

Nawaz said that he is grateful to the Almighty for giving his party a remarkable victory in the recently held Lodhran by-election and he wishes to visit the city soon to thank the voters for their trust in the party.

He said that the politics of his opponents are of lies and hypocrisy.

Responding to a question, he said that those occupying seat of justice are the most accountable among all before the court of Almighty.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Iqbal Shah Qureshi, in what was a major upset for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) before the general elections, won the by-poll for the constituency of NA-154 Lodhran on Monday, according to unofficial results from all 338 polling stations.

Qureshi managed to attain 113,542 votes, while his competitor, PTI's Ali Tareen, contesting his first election on his father Jahangir Tareen’s seat, attained 85,933 votes.

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

