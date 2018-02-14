After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah. -Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said, alluding to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request to add Sharif family members name to the Exit Control List (ECL), that the law and rules in the country should be the same for everyone.

NAB formally requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.



"There is no reference against Sharjeel Memon, yet he presented himself in the court. Others have had references presented against them, yet they are free to roam around," said Shah.

The opposition leader further said rules and regulations should be the same for those caught in similar cases.

"If now they are being treated like everyone else, let it be," added Shah while indirectly referring to Nawaz and family.

When asked if Sharif family members should be added to the ECL, the opposition leader maintained his stance and added that if the accountability body has asked for it, then the interior ministry will have to act.

"If they do not act, then they should also free Sharjeel Memon and remove his name from ECL."

NAB dispatched two letters to the ministry, one asking for Nawaz Sharif to be placed on ECL citing him being an accused in the Azizia Mills reference, Flagship reference and Avenfield properties reference.

In the second letter, it requested to place Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar to on the ECL as both are accused in the Avenfield properties reference.



