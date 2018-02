A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, US, January, 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Johnson & Johnson’s Erleada treatment for use with prostate cancer patients whose cancer has not spread but continues to grow despite hormone therapy.



The drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, the FDA said in a statement.