Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Issue between Nisar and Nawaz will be resolved: Saad Rafique

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that the issue between former interior minister and senior party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be resolved.

The federal minister was speaking on the recent issue between the two leaders over selection of route for Nawaz’s motorcade following the Panama case July 28 verdict.

Rafique said that Nawaz has not given any statement related to Nisar, adding that he is the one who suggested to Nawaz to take the Grand Trunk road route instead of the Motorway for reaching Lahore during the PML-N president's August rally.

Rafique further said that Shehbaz Sharif also suggested Nawaz to take the GT road, while some party leaders asked him not to take the perilous route (Motorway).

“It is not appropriate to attribute the decision to take the GT road to one person,” said Rafique.

While clarifying the reason behind taking the GT road, Rafique said that the suggestion was given due to security reasons.

The suggestion was given to Nawaz by a delegation of visiting delegation of journalists too, said Rafique.

“Nawaz didn’t make person-specific statements and if anyone suggested the Motorway route they didn’t have bad intentions, “said Rafique. 

On Wednesday, Chauhdry Nisar had issued a clarification against “accusations” hurled by party leaders in a meeting held a day before.

He said that the decision for the rally’s route through Motorway was taken in a meeting attended by party leaders, including Nawaz.

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised me against taking out the rally through GT Road”.

“Where are those people now,” asked Nawaz from a gathering of party leaders and workers.

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised the party chief against taking out the rally through GT Road”

Nisar, in the statement, refuted the claims and said a party meeting held in Murree had suggested to Nawaz to take the motorway route due to security concerns.

After being disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28 in its verdict in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz has gone to the 'people's court' to seek their verdict. He set out for Lahore accompanied by senior party leaders and made speeches to masses at various points during the journey.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

 Updated 2 hours ago
22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

Updated 4 hours ago
Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM