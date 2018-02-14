War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised the party chief against taking out the rally through GT Road”-Photo News

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chauhdry Nisar on Wednesday issued a clarification against “accusations” hurled by party leaders in a meeting held a day before.



A statement said that the decision that the rally by party chief Nawaz Sharif in August last year should be taken through motorway was taken in a meeting attended by party leaders, including Nawaz.

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised me against taking out the rally through GT Road”.

“Where are those people now,” asked Nawaz from a gathering of party leaders and workers.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry meanwhile told Nawaz that taking out the rally through GT Road was a “turning point” [for the party].

An individual had even asked me to catch a plane from Lahore from Islamabad to attend the rally, Nawaz said.

Nisar, in the statement, refuted the claims and said a party meeting held in Murree had suggested to Nawaz to take the motorway route due to security concerns.

Nawaz had also asked Nisar to convince Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif of the same, Nisar said.

The decision was changed later on, Nisar claimed.

About the suggestion that Nawaz should take a plane, Nisar said that he no clue as to who made the suggestion and that at least no one in the meeting did. Nawaz should point out who made the suggestion, Nisar added.

Nisar, who was the former interior minister, refused to be part of the new cabinet formed after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Prior to that he had criticised the government’s handling of the DawnLeaks as well as other senior party leaders. Nisar also recently said that he will not be willing to work under Nawaz’s children.