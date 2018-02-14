Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised the party chief against taking out the rally through GT Road”-Photo News

ISLAMABAD: Spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chauhdry Nisar on Wednesday issued a clarification against “accusations” hurled by party leaders in a meeting held a day before.

A statement said that the decision that the rally by party chief Nawaz Sharif in August last year should be taken through motorway was taken in a meeting attended by party leaders, including Nawaz.

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised me against taking out the rally through GT Road”.

“Where are those people now,” asked Nawaz from a gathering of party leaders and workers.

GT Road rally: Nawaz's caravan moving through Rawalpindi

Nawaz is expected to spend the night in Rawalpindi tonight, will address party workers at Committee chowk

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry meanwhile told Nawaz that taking out the rally through GT Road was a “turning point” [for the party].

An individual had even asked me to catch a plane from Lahore from Islamabad to attend the rally, Nawaz said.

Nisar, in the statement, refuted the claims and said a party meeting held in Murree had suggested to Nawaz to take the motorway route due to security concerns.

Nawaz had also asked Nisar to convince Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif of the same, Nisar said.

The decision was changed later on, Nisar claimed.

About the suggestion that Nawaz should take a plane, Nisar said that he no clue as to who made the suggestion and that at least no one in the meeting did. Nawaz should point out who made the suggestion, Nisar added.

Nisar, who was the former interior minister, refused to be part of the new cabinet formed after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Prior to that he had criticised the government’s handling of the DawnLeaks as well as other senior party leaders. Nisar also recently said that he will not be willing to work under Nawaz’s children.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Updated 56 minutes ago
Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Updated an hour ago
Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

 Updated an hour ago
Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Updated an hour ago
Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Updated 3 hours ago
Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

 Updated 12 hours ago
US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM