Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
AFP

Saudi cleric endorses Valentine's Day as 'positive event'

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

The comment from Ahmed Qassim al-Ghamdi, former chief of the religious police in the holy city of Makkah, comes as 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pursues a far-reaching liberalisation drive that has upended years of conservative tradition. — Arab News

RIYADH: A prominent Saudi cleric on Wednesday endorsed Valentine's Day, long forbidden in kingdom, calling it a "positive social event" that was not linked to religion.

The comment from Ahmed Qassim al-Ghamdi, former chief of the religious police in the holy city of Makkah, comes as 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pursues a far-reaching liberalisation drive that has upended years of conservative tradition.

"It is a positive social event and congratulating people for it is not against sharia (law)," Ghamdi told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television.

"It is an act of kindness to share greetings on Western national and social holidays, including Valentine's Day, exchange red roses with others, as long as it is towards peaceful people who do not share animosity or are being at war with Muslims."

Such comments from the Saudi clerical establishment would be inconceivable around two years ago.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia launched a series of reforms, including gradually diminishing their powers to arrest.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who has vowed to return the country to "moderate Islam", has further cut back the political role of clerics in a historic reordering of the Saudi state.

Florists openly sold red roses and Valentine's Day memorabilia in cities such as Jeddah on Wednesday without any trouble.

The declining presence of the religious police has been met with relief from many of the country's young, but it has also sparked concern over a possible backlash from arch-conservatives.

But opposition to the prince's reforms has been muted — at least publicly — after his crackdown on dissent, including arrests of prominent clerics with millions of followers on social media.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Thousands in Israel anti-graft demo after Netanyahu indictment call

Thousands in Israel anti-graft demo after Netanyahu indictment call

 Updated an hour ago
Germany to US: we'll spend more on defence, you stay involved

Germany to US: we'll spend more on defence, you stay involved

 Updated an hour ago
Lebanon speaker rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel

Lebanon speaker rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis

Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Grief and anger as Florida prepares to bury victims of school massacre

Grief and anger as Florida prepares to bury victims of school massacre

 Updated 6 hours ago
No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win

No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM