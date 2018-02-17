Doctor, patient detained in Lahore over illegal kidney transplant

LAHORE: Three people, including a doctor and a patient, were arrested Friday night here from the city for involvement in illegal kidney transplantation process, police said.



Among the arrestees are Dr Khalid Mahmood and patient Rehmat Ali, a resident of Okara, authorities stated.

The doctors had illegally transplanted Ali's kidney(s), police noted, adding that he is under treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

A case was subsequently filed under the name of the director of the Human Organs Transplant Authority (HOTA).