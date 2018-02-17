Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
Web Desk

Police release facial composites of dacoits who robbed forex company owner

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

KARACHI: Police on Friday released facial composites, also known as 'police sketches', of dacoits who had looted the owner of a foreign currency exchange company here in the city earlier this week, Geo News reported.

Authorities said a case has been filed and an investigation launched into the looting incident, which took place on February 12, 2018, in the metropolis' Ferozabad area.

According to the owner of the foreign currency exchange company, his driver had turned their car — in which he, himself, was riding alongside his two guards — into a street due to traffic congestion.

Three suspects in another car followed and stopped their vehicle after it turned into the street, the owner added.

More From Pakistan:

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

 Updated 8 hours ago
