Police release facial composites of dacoits who robbed forex company owner

KARACHI: Police on Friday released facial composites, also known as 'police sketches', of dacoits who had looted the owner of a foreign currency exchange company here in the city earlier this week, Geo News reported.



Authorities said a case has been filed and an investigation launched into the looting incident, which took place on February 12, 2018, in the metropolis' Ferozabad area.

According to the owner of the foreign currency exchange company, his driver had turned their car — in which he, himself, was riding alongside his two guards — into a street due to traffic congestion.



Three suspects in another car followed and stopped their vehicle after it turned into the street, the owner added.