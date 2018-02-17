Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Moscow says no evidence behind US indictment of Russians for alleged election meddling

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

MOSCOW: No evidence is behind the US indictment of Russian nationals for alleged election interference and Moscow has given multiple explanations on what Washington called “Russian meddling efforts”, RIA news agency cited the Russian presidential envoy as saying on Saturday.

The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, known for its trolling on social media.

