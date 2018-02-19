Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
REUTERS

Earthquake shakes Mexicans out of bed, alarms sound in capital

By
REUTERS

Monday Feb 19, 2018

People react to an earthquake alert on a street in Mexico City, Mexico, February 19, 2018 

MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southern Mexico early on Monday, sending frightened residents into the streets as seismic alarms echoed across the capital, although there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit 32 km (20 miles) east of Santa Catarina Mechoacan in the state of Oaxaca at a depth of 40 km at 12:57 a.m. (0657 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said, revising its strength down slightly from an initial 6.1 magnitude.

The tremor was strong enough to trigger earthquake alarms in Mexico City, more than 200 miles (320 km) away, but was shorter and less intense than one of Friday in the same area that damaged about 1,000 houses.

Many in Mexico City slept through the shaking. Residents who rushed into the streets when the alarms sounded quickly returned to their homes once the quake stopped.

The head of Mexico’s civil protection agency, Luis Felipe Puente, said state emergency procedures had been activated in the affected states.

“So far, no damage has been reported,” he said on Twitter.

Infrastructure, including installations of state oil company Pemex, were intact, he said.

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months, including two in September that together killed hundreds of people and brought buildings crashing down.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pakistan needs to be part of wider solution for Afghan conflict, says Alice Wells

Pakistan needs to be part of wider solution for Afghan conflict, says Alice Wells

Updated 3 hours ago
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews massive smoke-and-ash column

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews massive smoke-and-ash column

 Updated 3 hours ago
Australia, US, India and Japan in talks to establish Belt and Road alternative: report

Australia, US, India and Japan in talks to establish Belt and Road alternative: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after new rocket attack

Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after new rocket attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
Landmine kills poll candidate in troubled district of Indian state

Landmine kills poll candidate in troubled district of Indian state

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi women to start own business without male permission

Saudi women to start own business without male permission

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Iran postpones hunt for plane lost in mountain blizzard

Iran postpones hunt for plane lost in mountain blizzard

 Updated 9 hours ago
Florida students to march on Washington in call for gun reform

Florida students to march on Washington in call for gun reform

 Updated 9 hours ago
Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM