Tuesday Feb 20 2018
GEO NEWS

German ambassador visits CMH Sialkot, meets citizens injured in Indian shelling

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

SIALKOT: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Tuesday visited CMH Sialkot, where he met patients injured due to Indian state terrorism through continued ceasefire violations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Pakistan has repeatedly lodged formal protests with the Indian high commissioner over the continued violations of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed over 1900 ceasefire violations.

On Monday, Indian forces targetted civilian population in Jajot village along the LoC, which resulted in martyrdom of an eight-year-old boy. While condemning the incident, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said the Indian forces should comply with the ceasefire agreement of 2003.

Pakistan lodges protest with India on killing of minor at LoC

Indian deputy high commissioner summoned over unprovoked firing at the de facto border

The ISPR denounced Indian brutality, condemning the use of pellet guns in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across the LoC ‘exposes the true Indian face’.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army retaliated to Monday's ceasefire violation and destroyed an Indian post, leaving two Indian soldiers dead.

