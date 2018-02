File Photo

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab arrested three alleged terrorists Tuesday night following a search operation carried in the city's Mughalpura area, a spokesperson for the force said.



The three alleged terrorists are said to be part of Daesh, the Middle East-originated terrorist outfit banned in Pakistan, the spokesperson noted.

Explosive materials, weapons, and devices were also recovered from the detained suspects, the CTD official added.