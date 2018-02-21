Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

IG Punjab asked for details of two persons killed with Naqeebullah

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Naqeebullah Mehsud (left) and Rao Anwar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The investigation team probing Naqeebullah Mehsud’s alleged extra-judicial murder by former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has written to the Punjab inspector general of police seeking details of two persons who were killed alongside Mehsud in a fake encounter last month, according to sources.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by the then-Malir SSP on January 13. Anwar and his encounter team have since gone into hiding, however, some members have been arrested by the police. 

The letter seeks from IG Punjab details of Mohammad Ishaq and Mohammad Sabir, who were killed alongside Mehsud, as they were previously arrested from Ahmedpur East and Multan in 2016.

After receiving the details, sources said the police will register another case of extrajudicial killing against Anwar.

Ishaq, a seminary teacher, and Sabir, a mosque cleric, were residents of Ahmedpur East tehsil in Bahawalpur district of Punjab. 

A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

A public outcry broke over the 27-year-old aspiring model

Families of Ishaq and Sabir have recorded their statements with the investigation team against the Malir police.

According to Sabir’s family, news of his arrest was also published in a newspaper.

Although Anwar claimed of not being present at the site when Naqeebullah and the others were killed, a video has surfaced in which he can be seen disembarking an armoured vehicle after the encounter.

The video is reportedly of moments after the fake encounter and shows DSP Qamar Ahmed along with Anwar. Ahmed was recently arrested by the police. 

