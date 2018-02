Naseemullah, also known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.



A public outcry broke over the extrajudicial murder of the 27-year-old native of Waziristan on social media.

Anwar and most members of his encounter team have gone into hiding after a probe was ordered into the matter.