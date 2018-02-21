Authorities nab policeman in connection with Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case

Rao Anwar is yet to be arrested in the case. Photo: File

KARACHI: A police official suspected of involvement in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case was arrested on Wednesday, according to sources.

Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four people killed in a fake encounter led by then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13. Following the uproar and inquiries over the incident, Anwar and most members of his team went into hiding. However, low-ranking members of Anwar's encounter team have been nabbed by authorities.

According to sources, police official Jamil Abbasi was nabbed by police and counter terrorism department officials during a raid in Quaidabad today.

Abbasi has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation, sources informed further.

Abbasi was posted at the Malir City Police Station and was a guard of Shah Latif Town SHO Amanullah Marwat, who along with Anwar is yet to be caught. Mehsud's killing occurred within the limits of the Shah Latif Town Police Station.

The total number of suspects nabbed in the case so far has now reached 11.