Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dangerous to do away with laws approved by parliament: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday it would be dangerous to do away with laws approved by the parliament as the Constitution is a sacred document to run affairs of the state. 

The remarks by Nawaz came prior to the Supreme Court's verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stand null and void.

SC concludes hearing against Elections Act, may announce short order today

Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that the bench will reconvene shortly and either reserve the judgment or announce short order

Appreciating the judiciary's stance regarding the Constitution, the PML-N president said that institutions earn respect through their performance. 

However, he said the Constitution would be brought in question if the courts start to verify laws and added that the Constitution is formed by the public's elected representatives. 

The former premier further said that the parliament and the institutions stay within their ambit due to the Constitution. 

The verdict also ruled that “all steps taken, orders passes, directions given and documents issued, by Nawaz after the July 28 verdict will be deemed to be nullified.  

Disqualification to party president

Following Nawaz's disqualification as prime minister in July 2017 in the Panama Papers case, the ruling party managed to amend the Constitution to allow the former premier to retain his chairmanship of the PML-N.

As a result, the Elections Act 2017 was passed by Parliament bringing Nawaz back as the party president despite his disqualification from the National Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, MNA Jamshaid Dasti, National Party and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), among others, challenged the law for allowing a disqualified parliamentarian to become a party head.

The petitions, challenging specific clauses of the Elections Act 2017, state that Nawaz's appointment as party president is in violation of Clause 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002 and Article 17 of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

 Updated an hour ago
Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
KP energy body debunks Imran’s claim of ‘350 small dams’

KP energy body debunks Imran’s claim of ‘350 small dams’

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC seeks religious scholars' assistance in Elections Act case

IHC seeks religious scholars' assistance in Elections Act case

 Updated 6 hours ago
Want to address judicial reforms issue but doubt Nawaz’s intentions: Bilawal

Want to address judicial reforms issue but doubt Nawaz’s intentions: Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM