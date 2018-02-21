Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
AFP

Turkey says whoever helps Kurd militia in Syria is 'legitimate target'

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

ANKARA: Turkey on Wednesday said it would consider a "legitimate target" any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in Afrin in northern Syria.

The threat from presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin came a day after Syrian pro-regime forces entered Afrin, only to come under fire from Turkish forces.

Last month Ankara launched a cross-border air and ground offensive backing Syrian rebels against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin.

Turkey says the YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, and is blacklisted as a terror group by the United States and the European Union.

"Today, tomorrow could they attempt this again? It's possible. But the relevant measures have been taken," Kalin said, after Turkey said it fired "warning shots" at Syrian pro-regime forces in Afrin.

"Every step taken in support of the YPG terror organisation would mean (any forces intervening on the Kurdish militants' side) are on the same level as terror organisations. And for us, that would make them legitimate targets," Kalin told reporters in Ankara.

"It doesn't matter who makes such an attempt, there will be serious consequences."

Syrian state media on Monday said that pro-Damascus forces would head to Afrin to "join the resistance against the Turkish aggression".

The YPG has controlled Afrin since Syrian government forces withdrew from Kurdish-majority areas in the country's north in 2012.

The US has been working closely with the YPG against Daesh in Syria, sparking anger in Ankara.

Turkey has called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster and supported opposition fighters throughout the seven-year conflict.

Kalin said Ankara does not have any official contact with Damascus, but that if necessary, Turkish and Syrian intelligence could enter into "direct or indirect" contact.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

Confidant of Israel's Netanyahu turns state witness in corruption case: media

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

Florida students turn up heat on lawmakers for gun action

 Updated an hour ago
Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

Scores of girls 'missing' after new Boko Haram school attack

 Updated 2 hours ago
British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

British tabloids apologise over false allegation against Muslim couple in UK

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

Trump moves to outlaw 'bump stocks' after Florida shooting

 Updated 17 hours ago
More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

More bombs hit Syria's Ghouta, death toll highest since 2013

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

US says ready to talk Mideast peace; Abbas calls for conference

 Updated 17 hours ago
Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

Tourists stranded as cyclone's tail hits New Zealand

 Updated 20 hours ago
Sessions forms US cyber task force after election warnings

Sessions forms US cyber task force after election warnings

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM