These Asian countries have the powerful passport in the world

European countries had the most powerful passports in the world for several years and dominated the Passport Index. That has now changed as two Asian countries are now leading the pack.



In the Passport Index 2018, Singapore and South Korea are ranked at the top with a visa-free score (vfs) of 162 each.

The second-ranking is occupied by Germany and Japan, while the United States ranks fifth alongside Canada, Switzerland and Ireland.

Countries which saw an increase in rakings were Georgia (vfs +38) and Ukraine (vfs +34).

Pakistan ranked 95 ahead of Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to its website, the Passport Index is the world’s most popular online interactive tool, which collects, displays and ranks the passports of the world.