pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif had already been disqualified by the Supreme Court, hence it is no surprise he had to quit as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"Nawaz had to go," said Imran while addressing the media, adding that whether the PML-N crumbles or not is not the real issue.

Imran further mocked Nawaz by saying that he is complaining and crying after being removed from his post.

“PML-N made Nawaz party president when he was supposed to answer for money he has invested abroad,” the PTI chairman said, alleging that Nawaz invested Rs300 billion in 15 companies abroad.

Instead of answering for his investments abroad, Nawaz produced a letter from the Qatari prince, Imran lamented.

Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Addressing the media, former PM said Wednesday's Supreme Court decision disqualifying him as PML-N president was not unexpected

Slamming other PML-N leaders and aides of Nawaz, the PTI chief said all of them know Nawaz’s money is actually looted money.

The incumbent prime minister also helped former finance minister Ishaq Dar escape, Imran claimed.

Vowing to rid the country of “corrupt elements”, Imran reiterated the country is being controlled by a mafia which appoints similarly corrupt people to serve them.

Imran’s comments come in response to the Supreme Court decision, which on Wednesday struck down a specific clause of the Elections Act 2017. As a result, Nawaz was de-notified as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president.

