Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified as the head of his party by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, has said that the recent decisions of the apex court are "person-specific". 

He was responding to arguments that the Elections Act 2017, which allowed Nawaz to become the Pakistan Muslim League-N president after his disqualification, was 'person-specific'.

Talking to the media outside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family on Thursday, Nawaz said yesterday's decision was not an unexpected one for him. 

"You know they first paralysed the executive and snatched its authority," he said, adding that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the same in Parliament recently. 

"Now with yesterday's decision, they’ve done the same with Parliament," said the three-time premier. 

Nawaz disqualified as PML-N president: SC announces verdict in Elections Act case

All decisions taken by Nawaz as PML-N president stand null and void

Narrating how his premiership was snatched in the Panama Papers verdict last year and how his PML-N presidency was snatched yesterday, Nawaz said: "Now it’s just me. You can take me too by finding something in the Constitution that can take away my name, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif".

He reiterated that the Elections Act 2017 is not person-specific as former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto drafted the law after which a martial law administrator struck it down. "In 2014, all the political parties were behind the making of this law. How can it be person specific," he wondered, adding that the Supreme Court's decisions, however, are "Nawaz Sharif and person-specific".

SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

Party will 'follow the line determined by Nawaz', says Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz said further that these decisions are based on spite and part of a victimisation process. 

Taking a jibe at the 'questionable' reasons for his disqualification, Nawaz said they can use the Black's Law Dictionary, which was used in the Panama case judgment, to find something to take what's left. He claimed that there is no law in Pakistan which would have declared illegal a receivable income, referring to the reasons for his disqualification last year.  

"The reasoning of yesterday’s decision is the same as the Iqama [foreign work permit] reason [of the Panama Papers case]," he claimed, adding that "they now want to disqualify me for life."

Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

Meeting would ponder over party's strategy after SC verdict in Elections Act case, sources say

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down a specific clause of the Elections Act 2017, which led to Nawaz's re-ascent as party president following his disqualification.

As a result, Nawaz has been de-notified as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

 Updated 8 hours ago
Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM